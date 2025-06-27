From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

New Jersey lawmakers will vote to approve the state’s new fiscal year 2026 spending plan later this evening. The $58 billion budget is about 2.5% higher than last year’s spending plan.

One point of contention in the proposed budget is a $10,000 increase in Jersey’s real estate transfer fee for homes costing more than $1 million.

The argument in favor of N.J.’s real estate transfer fee hike

Peter Chen, senior policy analyst for New Jersey Policy Perspective, said this increase makes sense at a time when housing costs are pricing many people, particularly low- and moderate-income residents, out of the state.

“When we think about who this would affect, this is the top 15% of home sales, and beyond that, we’re talking about homeowners; renters are an entirely separate category who tend to have lower incomes,” he said.

Chen said a lot of the funding for affordable housing already comes from the realty transfer fee.

“So increasing those funds to ensure that more people can actually afford to live in New Jersey who aren’t in the top 15% of home sales in the state, that’s important for ensuring the state is affordable for all,” he said.

The argument against N.J.’s real estate transfer fee hike

Douglas Tomson, chief executive officer of New Jersey Realtors, said increasing the real estate transfer fee for homes that sell for more than $1 million would be a serious mistake.

“A million-dollar home is a middle-class home in many parts of our state, so we’re talking average New Jerseyans that would be affected,” he said.

Tomson argued increasing the fee would hurt the state real estate market.

“It would definitely give a lot of buyers and sellers pause before they want to make an investment or before they get off the fence,” he said.

Grant Lucking, chief operating officer for the New Jersey Builders Association, agreed.

“It impacts the market and it’s just not something that lends to additional affordability in the state, which is something that the legislature has been working on,” he said.