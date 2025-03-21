From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

New Jersey is facing an escalating housing crisis with skyrocketing rents, a shortage of supply and an increasing displacement of low-to-middle-income residents.

Now, elected officials are trying to implement policies that will make homes more affordable in the future.

On Thursday, the Assembly Housing Committee approved five bills that Assemblywoman Yvonne Lopez, the committee chair, said addresses key issues impacting the lack of affordable homes in the Garden State.

Increasing the housing supply

One of the bills promotes housing availability and discourages speculation by imposing a fee for institutional ownership of certain unproductive residential homes. Politicians and experts say that the gap between supply and demand is one of the primary reasons for the housing crisis.

Lopez said the idea is that by releasing these properties back into the market, there will be an expanded inventory of homes.

Preventing sky-high rent increases

A separate measure aims to establish standards for determining what would be considered an unconscionable rent increase. According to Zillow, the average monthly rent for an apartment in New Jersey is $2,523, which is 22% higher than the national average.

Keep people informed

Another proposal will require each county to submit information monthly to the Commissioner of Community Affairs about the availability of affordable housing units and housing units for people 65 and older within the county.

A separate measure would establish a centralized directory for the two types of housing.

Lawmakers are also considering The Neighborhood Protection and Housing Affordability Act, which would prohibit short-term rentals in exclusively residential zones, unless authorized by the municipality.