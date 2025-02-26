From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy unveiled his 2026 fiscal year budget Tuesday afternoon at the State House. The $58.1 billion proposed state spending plan is the largest in the Garden State’s history, about $2 billion more than last year.

At the start of his address, the governor said his top priority is delivering economic security and opportunity to every New Jerseyan.

“Whether it be the skyrocketing cost of eggs, or a housing market that is hotter than ever, our state’s working- and middle-class families are worried — on a fundamental level — about being able to make their future in the Garden State,” Murphy said.

Dr. Tina Zappile, director of the Public Policy Center at Stockton University, said Murphy’s budget proposal defines how the signature programs he discussed in his State of the State Address will be paid for.

“New Jersey will see healthy behavior tax increases in sports betting, alcohol, marijuana and tobacco products, which are generally popular and likely to be supported across the state,” she said. “These tax increases and other measures to offset costs and increase revenue will assuage some of New Jerseyans’ concerns about affording this new budget.”

Dr. Charles Steindel, former chief economist for the state Treasury Department and member of the Multi-Year Budget Workgroup at Rowan University’s Sweeney Center for Public Policy, called Murphy’s proposal “a fairly cautious budget, at least on the revenue side.”

“Looking past the proposed tax hikes, the revenue projected is pretty much in line with the pessimistic scenario our group outlined last week,” he said. “The proposed tax increases are largely in more discretionary areas, such as gaming, though given the price of housing in New Jersey, many buyers will be paying that higher transaction tax on million-dollar homes.”