Camden schools brace for potential ICE operations

Camden City School District officials are outlining protocols for staff in the event of a visit from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, emphasizing that parents have rights under federal law.

“Recent discussions about federal policies targeting immigrant families challenge the very values of equity, justice and humanity that define our district and our community,” Katrina T. McCombs, state district superintendent for the district, told the audience at Tuesday’s school board meeting. “Camden’s diversity is our strength, and we remain dedicated to our mission to protect and uplift every child who walks through our doors.”

The district is partnering with the nonprofit ImmSchools to host an online workshop to teach families the federal rights and protections they have regardless of immigration status. McCombs said the Monday webinar will be streamed on the district’s Facebook page and through Zoom, “so that way any family members who feel hesitant about going out into the public, they can reach out right from the comfort of their phone or their laptop devices.”

“We don’t want there to be a barrier between us and getting them this information,” she said, adding that information will also be available in Spanish, Haitian Creole and Vietnamese.

In addition, the district also communicated protocols to staff and security officers for handling ICE officers who arrive at schools. The procedures call for staff to not allow officers into the building or on school grounds “without a valid warrant signed by a judge.” Staff have also been told not to share any student or family information, and to refer such inquiries to McCombs.