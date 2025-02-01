Camden schools brace for potential ICE operations
The school district will host an online workshop to teach families about their rights, as the Trump Administration authorizes immigration enforcement at schools.
Immigration under Trump: What to know
- President Donald Trump has signed a slew of executive orders on immigration policy to start his second term, prompting swift legal action from local prosecutors
- Philly City Council is exploring how it might challenge Trump administration policy for the sanctuary city; Philadelphia’s suburban counties are similarly weighing how to respond
- Local leaders have condemned the Trump-era crackdown, with ICE raids reported in New Jersey and North Philly, Immigration advocates are busy organizing
- If you’re an immigrant living in Philadelphia, here are your rights
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Camden City School District officials are outlining protocols for staff in the event of a visit from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, emphasizing that parents have rights under federal law.
“Recent discussions about federal policies targeting immigrant families challenge the very values of equity, justice and humanity that define our district and our community,” Katrina T. McCombs, state district superintendent for the district, told the audience at Tuesday’s school board meeting. “Camden’s diversity is our strength, and we remain dedicated to our mission to protect and uplift every child who walks through our doors.”
The district is partnering with the nonprofit ImmSchools to host an online workshop to teach families the federal rights and protections they have regardless of immigration status. McCombs said the Monday webinar will be streamed on the district’s Facebook page and through Zoom, “so that way any family members who feel hesitant about going out into the public, they can reach out right from the comfort of their phone or their laptop devices.”
“We don’t want there to be a barrier between us and getting them this information,” she said, adding that information will also be available in Spanish, Haitian Creole and Vietnamese.
In addition, the district also communicated protocols to staff and security officers for handling ICE officers who arrive at schools. The procedures call for staff to not allow officers into the building or on school grounds “without a valid warrant signed by a judge.” Staff have also been told not to share any student or family information, and to refer such inquiries to McCombs.
“What’s at the core is making sure that we keep our students and families safe,” McCombs said. “We don’t want there to be increased chronic absenteeism because of this, but we know that our families are concerned.”
Camden is not the only school district bracing for ICE agents to come to schools as the agency starts to ramp up arrests in the Garden State. School districts in Lakewood and Asbury Park have sent letters to parents reiterating their commitment to keeping students and their families safe.
Schools were off limits to ICE during former President Joe Biden’s administration. But that policy was rescinded by Acting Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman.
In December, the Camden school district reaffirmed its resolution from 2020 that declared schools “sanctuaries where every child can learn, grow and thrive without fear.”
Among the items adopted in the resolution, the district would support ICE policy “that restricts enforcement actions by ICE officers and agents in or around schools, and reminds CCSD employees that they shall not assist immigration enforcement efforts unless legally required and authorized to do so by the State Superintendent.”
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.