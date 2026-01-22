From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights has opened a Title IX investigation into the Great Valley School District in Chester County.

In 2016, the Great Valley Board of School Directors passed a number of policies to ensure equal access for transgender students, including a provision allowing students to participate in sports based on their gender identity.

It’s a decade-old policy — but the Office of Civil Rights received a complaint alleging the provision discriminates against students based on sex.

The Trump administration’s probe into the Great Valley School District is one of 18 recently announced investigations against K-12 school districts and higher education institutions across the country.

“We will leave no stone unturned in these investigations to uphold women’s right to equal access in education programs—a fight that started over half a century ago and is far from finished,” said Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey in a Jan. 14 press release.

In a written statement to WHYY News, the Great Valley Board of School Directors said the district is aware of the investigation and working with counsel on a response.

“The District takes its obligations under Title IX and all federal civil rights laws seriously,” the statement read. “We also take our responsibilities to comply with the legal rulings from the Federal Courts in this jurisdiction and to provide the protections afforded our students by Pennsylvania statutes just as seriously.”