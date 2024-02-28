From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Gov. Phil Murphy’s proposed $56 billion dollar budget for 2025 is the largest in the state’s history and is 5% bigger than last year’s financial plan.

The proposal presented Tuesday includes more than $2 billion in funding for another round of ANCHOR property tax relief for homeowners and renters. It also seeks funding to offer tax rebates to seniors and disabled residents and provides $200 million for the Stay NJ property tax reduction program for seniors slated to begin in 2026.

During his speech, Murphy proposed reinstating the state’s corporate business tax (CBT) for Jersey’s most profitable corporations. He called it a “corporate transit fee.”

“With this fee we’re going to ask the biggest corporations with net incomes greater than $10 million to support NJ Transit’s future,” he said.

The mass transit agency, which received billions of dollars in federal assistance through the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, is facing a looming budget shortfall of close to $1 billion.

The governor did not specify how much the corporate transit fee would be, but administration sources indicate it will be 2.5% higher than the current tax they’re paying, and that it will generate around $800 million annually.

The call to bring back the CBT for the state’s most profitable businesses comes about two months after the tax was allowed to sunset.