New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has outlined what he thinks state spending priorities should be. Now comes the hard part, getting that passed by the state legislature. The New Jersey state budget appropriation process begins on Monday when the General Assembly Budget Appropriations Committee is scheduled to hold three public hearings on the state budget.

Three more hearings in the Assembly are scheduled for Wednesday.

It comes almost a week after Gov. Murphy released his $48.9 billion state budget proposal, which includes about $20 million in municipal and school district aid.

And some political analysts predict that state lawmakers will pass a final budget that consists of many components of Murphy’s proposal by the July 1 deadline.

“We know the vast majority of what Governor Murphy has proposed will wind up in the final adopted budget,” said Micah Rasmussen, executive director of the Rebovich Institute For New Jersey Politics. “And we can say this with confidence for a number of reasons: one, the governor and the majority [party] in the legislature are the same party.”

“The legislative response so far, at least from the Democrats, has been positive … and third … is that it’s a ‘good news’ budget. Revenues are strong. And there aren’t the kind of tough cuts that legislators would want to second guess,” he added.