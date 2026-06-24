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Democratic leaders in the New Jersey state legislature say they have agreed on a new $60.7 billion state spending plan for fiscal year 2027, setting up for full approval in the coming days.

Governor Mikie Sherrill, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, and state Senate President Nick Scutari, D-Union, said in a joint statement Tuesday that the agreement will make the Garden State more affordable and protect the state from the Trump administration’s “dangerous policies that harm residents.”

“The $60.7 billion budget provides tax relief to New Jerseyans who need it most while investing in our shared future with an expanded Child Tax Credit benefit for families. It offers the most property tax relief in the state’s history, ensuring StayNJ is a sustainable benefit retirees can count on,” the statement said.

“At the same time, this budget cuts the state’s structural deficit in half, continues to fully fund pensions, and increases the budget surplus we need to fight the Trump Administration’s unprecedented attacks on Medicaid, food assistance, affordable health care, and jobs – all of which are increasing costs for New Jerseyans.”