Leaders across New Jersey are paying homage to Richard J. Codey, the state’s longest-serving lawmaker and former governor. His family announced on Facebook that Codey passed away Sunday morning after a brief illness.

The Essex County Democrat was first elected to the Legislature in 1973 as assemblyman. He was elected to the Senate in 1981 and left in 2024, after deciding not to run for reelection.

When he was Senate president, Codey served as acting governor at three different times, including when Jim McGreevey resigned in 2004. New Jersey did not have a lieutenant governor until 2010.

New Jersey officials are remembering Codey, 79, as a dedicated public servant, who, among other issues, championed mental health awareness, funding for stem cell research and an indoor smoking ban in most places.

Gov. Phil Murphy said, in a statement, Codey “built a safer, healthier future for all of us,” whether he was governor or as a lawmaker.

“Dick protected every one of our communities and sought to cultivate the potential of every one of our neighbors,” he said.

Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill said she was fortunate to have called Codey a mentor and a friend who stood by her during her run for Congress and again for governor.

“He truly cared about the people he served,” she said in a statement. “I will always carry with me his deep belief that the future of our state is worth fighting for.”