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On Christmas Eve 250 years ago, General George Washington conducted the Continental Army’s most memorable sneak attack by crossing the Delaware River during a vicious nor’easter.

Ever since, artists have depicted the historic crossing. That decisive moment of the Revolutionary War is ripe for artistic interpretation.

“We didn’t want to offer a historical perspective on that event,” said Laura Turner Igoe, curator at the Michener Museum of Art in Doylestown. “As an art museum, we thought we could contribute something different to the conversation, looking at how artists, both historic and contemporary, have engaged with that event, tried to depict that event or used the visual language of that event to comment upon our current moment.”

“The Crossing: Picturing the American Revolution” features 21 depictions of the infamous military maneuver, ranging from folk artist Edward Hicks’ 1819 “The Passage of the Delaware” to a 2023 monumental sculpture of toy bricks, “Washington Crossing the Delaware” by the Chinese artist Ai Weiwei.

Some artists in the exhibition tried to depict the crossing as accurately as possible. Bucks County artist Robert Beck carefully studied the boats, the terrain and the weather of that night in 1776 and came up with “Second Crossing” — a nighttime depiction that communicates blind struggle more than heroism. The canvas is so dark that General Washington is almost impossible to make out.

“This painting is not about patriotic mythology,” Beck said in the museum’s audio guide. “This painting is about what the men faced. It’s about spirit and courage.”