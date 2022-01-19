In a poll released last November, the Eagleton Center at Rutgers University found property taxes was the number one concern for New Jersey residents. It, along with the close general election results, reaffirmed that this perennial issue and questions of affordability are still top of mind for residents, even amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Each of our administration’s first four years has ranked among four of the lowest year over year increases in property taxes, on record,” Murphy said. “But I’m not going to be satisfied with just slowing property tax growth. I want to get us to a place where we can begin to see them go down.”

New Senate minority leader Steven Oroho (R-24) said there are several ways to implement tax relief in the state: updating the state’s school funding formula to help districts in need (a point of consensus amongst Democratic and Republican leaders); creating a state-level deduction for charitable donations; using pandemic relief funds to restore the state’s unemployment fund instead of a planned tax hike on businesses; enacting pension and job benefit reform to shore up municipal budgets; and fighting a rule that allows New York employers to levy income taxes on employees who live in New Jersey and have worked from home since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We need to have the intestinal fortitude to say, ‘Hey, listen, things have to change,’” Oroho said. “So that’s what we’re going to be focusing on.”

General Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin (D-19) said his caucus plans to tackle the issue by doing more of what he said has already worked:

“Things like the college affordability program that we passed last year. Things like renewing and fully funding the middle-class rebate or the senior tax freeze,” Coughlin said. “A middle class tax cut, which resulted in people getting some funding. We’ve increased child care, tax credits, and school meal programs.”