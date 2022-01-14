Murphy made abortion rights a priority in the days leading up to last November’s general election, and as the U.S. Supreme Court takes up a Mississippi case asking the justices to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Regardless of whether or not the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, New Jersey’s position in supporting the right to reproductive autonomy will remain clear and unchanged,” Murphy said.

Unlike the previous version of the measure that died in both houses of the legislature, the new law does not require insurance providers to cover the procedure.

It also nullifies any future law, rule, regulation, ordinance, or order that would take away abortion rights. And it enables the Department of Banking and Insurance to study the need for insurance coverage of abortions and to later write regulations requiring it, if necessary.

Religious employers have the right to request a religious exemption from providing abortion coverage.