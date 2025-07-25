From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill has chosen Dr. Dale Caldwell, the president of Centenary University in Warren County, as her running mate.

“I’m proud to select Dale Caldwell as my Lieutenant Governor running mate because we share a commitment to public service and challenging the status quo,” Sherrill said in a release Friday morning.

She said that she and Caldwell are determined to make New Jersey more affordable, while protecting “Our rights and freedoms from Trump’s attacks.”

Caldwell is the son of civil rights leaders who marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma, Alabama.

“He’s followed in his parents’ footsteps, and he has always been a voice for the voiceless,” Sherrill said.

Caldwell said he has dedicated his life in service of his church, his students, and his community.