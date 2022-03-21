Advocacy groups push for passage of same-day voter registration law in N.J.

About 100 advocacy groups in New Jersey are calling on state lawmakers to pass a measure that allows people to register to vote and cast a ballot on the same day, including on Election Day.

If enacted before November, the change would be in effect for this year’s midterm elections.

Led by organizations like the New Jersey Institute For Social Justice and the League of Women Voters, the coalition said the measure would boost voter turnout, especially among young voters and communities of color.

The coalition sent a joint letter to Senate President Nick Scutari and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin.

The groups said same-day voter registration would also help when someone moves to a different part of the state during election season and must update their address, therefore impacting polling locations.

Henal Patel leads democracy and social justice initiatives at the New Jersey Institute For Social Justice. She said her organization has been following the proposal since state lawmakers first introduced it in 2020.

It comes as New Jersey has already expanded access to the ballot in a number of ways, including by allowing people on parole to vote and introducing early in-person voting last year.

“New Jersey has had a three-week voter registration deadline for a long time. And it’s completely arbitrary, now,” Patel said. “Twenty states, Washington, D.C. have done away with it. It’s no longer necessary because we have ways to verify people’s identities and allow them to vote.”