When New Jersey Legislative Black Caucus members introduced a bill in 2019 that would create a task force to study the need for reparations for New Jersey descendants of enslaved people, few could have predicted the national outcry that would come next.

Six months later, a white Minnesota police officer named Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd, a Minnesota Black man, during an attempted arrest. Cell phone footage of the incident went viral, igniting mainstream calls for U.S. institutions, like the police, to address systemic racism.

The media deemed it the “summer of protest,” an inflection point that would usher in change for a nation also grappling with the coronavirus pandemic.

Government officials, corporations, and other powerful institutions promised to atone for the “sin” of American slavery, including here in New Jersey. And there was a hope amongst some, including members of the New Jersey Legislative Black Caucus, that they would follow through with policy reform and financial investment.

While the state has taken action on police reform primarily through executive power, legislation on the issue of police accountability and abuse of power has generally stalled.

And the same can be said of the reparations task force bill reintroduced this year by Assemblywoman Shavonda Sumter (D-35), which has never received a committee hearing in previous sessions.

“The importance of the reparations task force bill is to have one report from thought leaders across our state that details New Jersey’s role in slavery and indentured servitude,” said Sumter, who chairs the New Jersey Legislative Black Caucus.

It would also “urge New Jersey to take responsibility for its role in American slavery and its aftermath and to set forth comprehensive, and sweeping policy recommendations aimed to develop profound and reparative financial and other investments in Black communities impacted by New Jersey’s history of systemic racial discrimination,” according to the bill’s language.

When recently asked about his support for reparations, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin declined to comment.

Recently, New Jersey Senate President Nick Scutari said he hadn’t read the reparations task force bill yet.

When asked what New Jersey needs to do to make up for its history of systemic racism, Scutari responded: “That’s a complicated question that I don’t think I have enough time to answer.”

However, he mentioned that he sponsored a recently signed law that will invest $2 million into the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to support “costs associated with hosting the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) National Convention in Atlantic City” this summer.

Both Scutari and Coughlin are white men.