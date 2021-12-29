Advocacy groups press N.J. lawmakers to take action on police reform

Social justice advocacy groups in New Jersey are renewing their calls for the state to pass meaningful police reform, arguing state lawmakers haven’t done enough to hold police accountable for excessive use of force and officer misconduct.

Groups like the ACLU of New Jersey said state lawmakers have been all talk and little action since the days following the murder of George Floyd, a Black man killed by former police officer Derek Chauvin in Minnesota in 2020.

“Days, weeks, and months after the murder of George Floyd, we saw lawmakers at every level, from the bottom to the top of the state, talk about needing reform, and those words [have] just melted away,” said Amol Sinha, executive director of the ACLU-NJ.

The ACLU-NJ is part of a statewide coalition that lobbies for legislation to address police brutality and abuse of power.

It has thrown its support behind a measure that would allow municipalities to create civilian review boards with subpoena power. Another would make police disciplinary records public by law, which is currently required by executive order from the state’s Attorney General’s Office.