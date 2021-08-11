In a first, N.J. details disciplinary penalties for police

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

The first public look at the scope of how law enforcement managers discipline their own showed 211 occasions when officers forfeited time off or were demoted, suspended or fired for offenses ranging from violating social-media policies to aggravated assault.

The reports are the result of an order issued by former Attorney General Gurbir Grewal three weeks after the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, that law-enforcement agencies must post online information about all major disciplinary actions against officers.

Police unions filed a lawsuit seeking to block the release, which delayed it by about seven months, but the state Supreme Court unanimously upheld Grewal’s directive and he ordered that the information be released as of the end of day Monday.

The attorney general’s office consolidated the information from local departments into a report posted on its site Tuesday. The report lists the names, agencies and outcomes of major disciplinary actions taken between June 15 and Dec. 31, 2020, as well as a brief statement of the officer’s conduct that precipitated the suspension, demotion or termination.

Some 87 agencies in 19 counties reported at least one disciplinary action. Hundreds of law enforcement agencies reported no actions against officers. Dozens of others were listed as having provided no information to the state and it is unclear whether they had nothing to report or were late in making their information public. A spokesman for the acting attorney general said the office will be following up with those police departments.