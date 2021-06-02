Police departments across New Jersey are now required to outfit their police officers with body-worn cameras. The Garden State is the sixth in the country to have such a law.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed the mandate from the Assembly last November that required all officers to be outfitted with the devices by June 1, 2021.

However, not all departments have received their cameras, as some are waiting for their orders to come in.

“Not surprisingly, there has been a run on body-worn cameras nationally, if not internationally,” Murphy said.

The state appropriated $58 million to help departments buy the equipment to meet the deadline. All 487 departments that applied for grants will receive funding, officials said.

“As long as a department is acting in good faith … they were eligible for those grants,” the governor said.

To mark Tuesday’s deadline, the governor, state attorney general, and other officials observed a training exercise with the Camden County Police Department, which has outfitted officers with body cameras since 2016.