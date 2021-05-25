A year after N.J. State Trooper fatally shot Maurice Gordon Jr., his family awaits justice

It’s been a year since a New Jersey State Trooper fatally shot Maurice Gordon Jr. during a traffic stop. Racquel Barrett, Gordon’s mother in London, said waiting for the grand jury to convene, and what she feels is a lack of communication by authorities, has only added to the trauma of losing her son.

“I wish I had a bit of closure to know what happened to [Maurice],” she said. “It’s just difficult as a mother because he’s not going to come back. There’s no way he can come back … My hope is [the officer will] get some sort of sentence or something, even lose his job.”

According to authorities, Gordon — a 28-year-old Black man from Jamaica studying in Poughkeepsie, New York — was driving through Burlington County at 110 miles per hour when Sgt. Randall Wetzel, a white man, made the stop.

Gordon’s car broke down during the stop. He and Wetzel got into an altercation while waiting for a tow truck on the shoulder of the Garden State Parkway. Wetzel claims Gordon reached for his gun and that’s when he fired six times.

The shooting took place two days before George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis. While Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who killed Floyd, has already been convicted of murder, the Gordon family awaits for a grand jury to convene and determine whether Wetzel should be charged in the incident.

“They would want on the first possible day, the case to go to the grand jury so that this holding pattern where they’re not getting any information or have no answers about whether or not justice is going to be served can even start the process of being answered,” said William O. Wagstaff III, the family’s attorney.