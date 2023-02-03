Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

In the aftermath of the police killing of Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop in Memphis last month, at least one city council member there is considering introducing legislation inspired by Philadelphia’s Driving Equality Act, which limits when police officers can pull someone over for a vehicle violation.

Memphis City Councilmember Michalyn Easter-Thomas is “trying to pass legislation that is similar” to Philadelphia’s policy, according to her executive assistant.

Philadelphia’s law, introduced by Councilmember Isaiah Thomas to reduce negative interactions between residents and law enforcement during traffic stops, has been in effect since March 2022.

But activists say it’s not being enforced as intended, and are calling on mayoral candidates and current and future police leadership to do so.

“What’s written on paper is not necessarily enforced when you’re in the street,” said Black Lives Matter organizer Asa Khalif. “I don’t want anyone to feel that this is an over-the-rainbow moment, it’s not. Until police officers are truly held accountable, the Driving Equality law is just what it is — nice on paper.”

The law instructs Philadelphia Police Department officers not to pull over drivers when their only offense is one of the following violations:

Late registration

Relocation of temporary registration

Relocation of license plate

Missing a single brake light

Items hanging from the rear view mirror

Minor bumper issues

Driving with an expired inspection sticker

Driving with an expired emission sticker

Thomas has said the bill does not change the state’s vehicle code, only how it is enforced in Philadelphia.

According to the most recent Philadelphia Police Department data, Black Philadelphians make up just over 68 percent of vehicle and pedestrian stops, despite making up 41% of the city’s population. White people, who comprise 38.5% of the city population, make up roughly 18% of stops.

But the new law has faced some early opposition. In July, the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission accused the department of violating state vehicle code, and law groups have raised concerns about the policy leading to an increase in uninsured drivers.