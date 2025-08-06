Details of the shooting, suspect to be charged as an adult

Surveillance video of the July 30 shooting showed the gunman and several others arriving at the scene and fleeing after shots were fired.

Assistant District Attorney Marianne Aguilar said the 17-year-old suspect will be tried as an adult. His first preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 15.

“We’re going to do everything in our power to ensure that the case is ready to move forward at that listing or soon thereafter,” Aguilar said. “He is being held on over $4 million bail at this point in time, so we do feel confident that he will remain in custody pending the outcome of the case.”

Anna Walters, who is also assigned to the case at the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, said a sixth shooting victim came forward Saturday and that the suspect’s 14 aggravated assault charges “encompass the individuals who were physically harmed by gunshots.”

“We had six shooting victims, five of whom were children,” Walters said. “For each of those counts, he faces up to 10 to 20 years in prison.”

Lt. John Anselmo with the Philadelphia Police Department’s Shooting Investigation Group said he believes the shooting was an “isolated incident.”

“I understand there’s a narrative out there that there was a fight earlier in the day,” Anselmo said. “At this point, we don’t believe that had necessarily anything to do with it … It’s just unfortunate it was the very first day that the pool was open and it should have been a peaceful oasis for these family members.”