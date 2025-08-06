Gun Violence Prevention

Community leaders hold meeting at West Philly’s Christy Rec Center following shooting that hurt 6, including 5 children

The 17-year-old suspect turned himself in last Friday and is expected to be tried as an adult.

People sitting and standing in Christy Rec Center

More than 100 people came to the Christy Rec Center on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, to hear from lawmakers and investigators on the details and response to last week's shooting that left six people injured, including multiple children. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Local officials held an emergency community meeting at the Christy Rec Center in West Philadelphia on Tuesday, less than a week after a shooting that injured six people, including several children.

Democratic lawmakers, state Rep. Rick Krajewski and District 3 Councilmember Jamie Gauthier hosted the meeting just days after a 17-year-old turned himself in for the shooting. He now faces 14 counts of aggravated assault.

  • Rick Krajewski speaks
    State Rep. Rick Krajewski, who represents House District 188, was one of the lawmakers who helped organize Tuesday's event at the Christy Rec Center, Aug. 5, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Larry Krasner speaks with Jamie Gauthier
    District 3 Councilmember Jamie Gauthier and District Attorney Larry Krasner met up briefly prior to the start of the emergency meeting at the Christy Rec Center on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, following a shooting that injured six people the week before. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Marianne Aguilar speaks
    Assistant District Attorney Marianne Aguilar told those in attendance, Aug. 5, 2025, "This isn't a one-week investigation." (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • the playground at Christy Rec Center
    Christy Rec Center in West Philadelphia was the site of a shooting incident that left six people injured, as well the site of a follow-up community meeting held Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. The 17-year-old suspect turned himself in the previous Friday and is being held on bail of more than $4 million. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Details of the shooting, suspect to be charged as an adult

Surveillance video of the July 30 shooting showed the gunman and several others arriving at the scene and fleeing after shots were fired.

Assistant District Attorney Marianne Aguilar said the 17-year-old suspect will be tried as an adult. His first preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 15.

“We’re going to do everything in our power to ensure that the case is ready to move forward at that listing or soon thereafter,” Aguilar said. “He is being held on over $4 million bail at this point in time, so we do feel confident that he will remain in custody pending the outcome of the case.”

Anna Walters, who is also assigned to the case at the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, said a sixth shooting victim came forward Saturday and that the suspect’s 14 aggravated assault charges “encompass the individuals who were physically harmed by gunshots.”

“We had six shooting victims, five of whom were children,” Walters said. “For each of those counts, he faces up to 10 to 20 years in prison.”

Lt. John Anselmo with the Philadelphia Police Department’s Shooting Investigation Group said he believes the shooting was an “isolated incident.”

“I understand there’s a narrative out there that there was a fight earlier in the day,” Anselmo said. “At this point, we don’t believe that had necessarily anything to do with it … It’s just unfortunate it was the very first day that the pool was open and it should have been a peaceful oasis for these family members.”

Lawmakers address ‘old wounds’ reopened by last week’s shooting

Christy Rec Center has dealt with shootings in the past, including an incident in 2021 where three teenagers were shot at the facility’s basketball court, killing one of them.

That incident, along with the death of Tiffany Fletcher, a recreation department employee killed at the formerly named Mill Creek Rec Center in 2022, led to then-Mayor Jim Kenney signing an executive order that banned guns at all rec centers. Mill Creek was later named after Fletcher following an extensive remodel project.

Gauthier said she remembered the death of Kahree Simmons in 2021 “like it was yesterday,” adding it’s only been a few years since the city has been “able to pull itself out of the historic rise in shootings” since the beginning of the decade.

“What happened here the other day kind of broke open those old wounds,” Gauthier said. “But as we have been for many years, we are committed, the city, the state, all of our community partners, are committed to turning Christy Rec into the safe space that our young people and our whole community deserve.”

State Sen. Anthony Williams, D-Philadelphia, told the crowd, “We’re going to keep moving forward and we’re going to keep building.”

“We have multiple groups out here who are reaching young women and young men,” Williams said. “That’s the majority of people you are reaching. And I want you to understand that one person does not blemish the reputation of us who live here in this community.”

  • Anthony Williams speaks
    8th District Sen. Anthony Williams, Aug. 5, 2025, said the suspect turned himself after members of the community "got to the ground" and told him the repercussions if he didn't. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • John Anselmo speaks
    Lt. John Anselmo, Aug. 5, 2025, said the investigation leads his team to believe the shooting didn't stem from a fight last week at the rec center. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Joel Boyd speaks
    Mastery Schools CEO Joel Boyd addressed those in attendance Tuesday evening, Aug. 5, 2025, focusing on the impacts the shooting could have at nearby Harrity Elementary. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • a wall with a mural of multiple people inside the basketball gym at Christy Rec Center
    Christy Rec Center in West Philadelphia was the site of a shooting incident that left six people injured, as well the site of a follow-up community meeting held Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. The 17-year-old suspect turned himself in the previous Friday and is being held on bail of more than $4 million. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Police Capt. Joseph Waters of the 18th District said that 24-hour patrols will be conducted near the rec center, and that two police vehicles will be on-site during pool hours.

“We haven’t had a crime of this nature in over three years at this recreation center,” Waters said. “We’re not going to allow this hiccup to derail some of the progress that we’ve made in this neighborhood. We’re committed to making sure that everybody feels safe.”

As of Aug. 4, 135 homicides have occurred in Philadelphia this year, according to the police department, a decrease of roughly 15% from the previous year.

