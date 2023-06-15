Donate

Mill Creek Recreation Center renamed in honor of Parks & Rec employee killed at work

The Tiffany Fletcher Recreational Center, formerly Mill Creek, will receive ADA improvements, a computer lab, and a mural depicting the late Parks & Rec employee.

Sign for Tiffany Fletcher Rec Center

The Mill Creek Recreation Center is now named after Tiffany Fletcher, the woman who was killed by a stray where working there last September. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

The Mill Creek Recreation Center is now the Tiffany Fletcher Recreation Center in honor of the late Parks and Rec employee killed by a stray bullet while working there last year.

Wednesday’s commemoration coincided with the city’s opening day of public pools, including the newly-named Fletcher Pool.

Local leaders and Mill Creek community members gathered for the unveiling, including Fletcher’s mother, Geraldine, who reflected on her daughter’s legacy.

“She loved her job, she loved the city, she loved the city workers, she just loved everybody,” she said. “That’s the way she was. She had a big heart. I miss her very deeply. I thank God for the time that me and her were together, and we’re still together because she lives in my heart.”

  • Tiffany Fletcher's mother, Geraldine, fought the tears in her eyes to speak her the legacy her daughter left behind. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Fletcher Pool is one of the first three public pools in the city that opened on Wednesday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Sign showing the mural of Tiffany Fletcher
    A mural depicting Tiffany Fletcher is part of $3 million in exterior and interior upgrades for the rec center. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Jamie Gauthier speaks at a podium to a crowded room.
    Councilmember Jamie Gauthier addressed a crowd of Mill Creek community members and city leaders at the Tiffany Fletcher Recreation Center on June 14, 2023. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • An empty pool
  • Sign for Tiffany Fletcher Rec Center on the fence
  • Mayor Jim Kenney speaks into a microphone
    Mayor Jim Kenney said Fletcher's death was "truly one of the city's darkest days" during a press conference on June 14, 2023. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • People swimming in the pool
The recreational center will receive $3 million in upgrades for ADA accessibility improvements, a computer lab, and a mural depicting Fletcher. Construction is set to get underway after the summer season, in September.

Third District Councilmember Jamie Gauthier called the upgrades an investment in a community that has “been waiting a very long time for the rec center it deserves.”

“The city must provide fully staffed and fully operational public spaces for young people — and the entire neighborhood — to safely gather, play, and build community,” Gauthier said. “Because when we give neighbors playgrounds, parks, and pools they can be proud of, we are showing that we care, and an investment in their well-being is one worth making.”

It’s the first summer that all of Philly’s 61 public pools were able to open, said Mayor Jim Kenney, and it is being done in Fletcher’s memory.

“We have overcome the shortage of lifeguards,” Kenney said. “We are fully stocked and ready to give swimming lessons to all our kids, it gives them a place to cool off and be safe. Although Tiffany was taken from us too soon, it brings us some comfort to be here today celebrating her legacy and reflecting on the positive impact she had on this wonderful Mill Creek community.”

Cory Sharber stands in front of a carousel

