The Mill Creek Recreation Center is now the Tiffany Fletcher Recreation Center in honor of the late Parks and Rec employee killed by a stray bullet while working there last year.

Wednesday’s commemoration coincided with the city’s opening day of public pools, including the newly-named Fletcher Pool.

Local leaders and Mill Creek community members gathered for the unveiling, including Fletcher’s mother, Geraldine, who reflected on her daughter’s legacy.

“She loved her job, she loved the city, she loved the city workers, she just loved everybody,” she said. “That’s the way she was. She had a big heart. I miss her very deeply. I thank God for the time that me and her were together, and we’re still together because she lives in my heart.”