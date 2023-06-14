All of Philadelphia’s public pools to open this summer, more than 340 lifeguards ready to go
The city pushed to hire 400 lifeguards ahead of the pools opening. Parks and Recreation leaders say staggered schedules will allow for more lifeguards to finish training.
Philadelphia will open all public pools this summer, although the opening dates will be staggered due to the current number of lifeguards.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department announced Tuesday all 61 pools will open this year, last year, only 47 were able to open because of staffing issues. Parks and Rec made a push to hire 400 lifeguards ahead of the summer, offering up to $1,000 for people who submitted applications.
During an interview at the East Passyunk Recreation Center, Parks and Recreation Deputy Commissioner Bill Salvatore said while openings are staggered, the ongoing classes to train lifeguards will ensure things are heading in the right direction.
“I know the last time we checked, we had over 340 lifeguards ready to go,” Salvatore said. “Another 20 or 30, if they come through these classes, or even another class in the next week or so, we’ll be feeling really good.”
This is all despite a national lifeguard shortage, which Salvatore said is a testament to the Parks and Rec team.
“A great plan only works when it’s executed by great people,” Salvatore said. “Our communications team is always there pushing from behind for us. Our program staff are out there beating the hedges finding staff. You know, so you come up with a plan, you put it into action, you have the people that do it, and this is the result you get.”
Pool schedules will vary based on available staffing, and in some areas, pools located close to each other will operate on a split schedule.
Free swim lessons will be offered across the city’s pools, and mandatory swim lessons will be held for more than 6,000 summer campers.
The opening schedule is available below.
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Fletcher (Mill Creek) Pool — 743 N. 48th St., 19139
- Hunting Park Pool — 900 Hunting Park Ave., 19140
- Samuel Pool — 3539 Gaul St., 19134
Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Marian Anderson Pool — 740 S. 17th St., 19146
Friday, June 16, 2023
- Jacobs Pool — 4500 Linden Ave., 19114
- Kelly Pool — 4231 Lansdowne Dr., 19131
Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Feltonville Pool — 4726-4700 Ella St, Philadelphia, PA, 19120
- Ford Pool — 609 Snyder Ave., 19148
- Morris Estate Pool — 1610 W. Chelten Ave., 19126
Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Houseman Pool — 5091 Summerdale Ave., 19124
- Lackman Pool — 1101 Bartlett St., 19115
WEEK OF JUNE 19, 2023
Monday, June 19, 2023
- Lawncrest Pool — 6000 Rising Sun Ave., 19111
- Pleasant Pool — 6720 Boyer St., 19119
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Bridesburg Pool — 4625 Richmond St., 19137
- Mander Pool — 2140 N. 33rd St., 19121
- Mitchell Pool — 3700 Whitehall Ln., 19114
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Johnny Sample (Cobbs Creek) Pool — 280 Cobbs Creek Pkwy., 19139
- Northern Liberties Pool — 321 Fairmount Ave., 19123
- Scanlon Pool — 1099 E. Tioga St., 19134
Thursday, June 22, 2023
- American Legion Pool — 6201 Torresdale Ave., 19135
Friday, June 23, 2023
- Jardel Pool — 1400 Cottman Ave., 19111
- Kendrick Pool — 5822 Ridge Ave., 19128
Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Francisville Pool — 1737 Francis St., 19130
- Christy Pool — 728 S. 55th St., 19143
Sunday, June 25, 2023
- O’Connor Pool — 2601 South St., 19146
- Piccoli Pool — 1501 E. Bristol Ave., 19124
- Sacks Pool — 400 Washington Ave., 19147
WEEK OF JUNE 26, 2023
Monday, June 26, 2023
- Athletic Pool — 1401 N. 26th St., 19121
- Lederer (Fishtown) Pool — 1219-25 E Montgomery Ave., 19125
- Waterloo Pool — 2502 N. Howard St., 19133
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- C.B. Moore Pool — 2551 N. 22nd St., 19132
- Ridgway Pool — 1301 Carpenter St., Philadelphia, PA, 19147
- Vogt Pool — 4131 Unruh Ave., 19135
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Chew Pool — 1800 Washington Ave., 19146
- East Poplar Pool — 820 N. 8th St., 19123
- Shepard Pool — 5700 Haverford Ave., 19131
Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Finnegan Pool — 6801 Grovers Ave., 19142
- Lonnie Young Pool — 1100 E. Chelten Ave., 19138
Friday, June 30, 2023
- Cione Pool — 2600 E. Aramingo Ave., 19125
- Simpson Pool — 1010 Arrott St., 19124
Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Awbury Pool — 6101 Ardleigh St., 19138
- F.J. Myers Pool — 5800 Chester Ave., 19143
- Hancock Pool — 147 Master St., 19122
Monday, July 2, 2023
- Barry Pool — 1800 Johnston St., 19145
- Cherashore Pool — 851-951 W. Olney Ave., 19120
Monday, July 3, 2023
- Fox Chase Pool — 7901 Ridgeway St., 19111
- Lee Pool — 4328 Haverford Ave., 19104
- Lincoln Pool — 3201 Ryan Ave., 19136
Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Butch Ellis Pool (39th & Olive) — 700 N. 39th St., 19104
- M.L. King, Jr. Pool — 2101 Cecil B. Moore Ave., 19121
- Murphy Pool — 300 W. Shunk St., 19148
Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Heitzman Pool — 2136 Castor Ave., 19134
Pools expected to open after July 5, 2023
- Amos Pool — 1817 N. 16th St., 19121
- Baker Pool — 5433 Lansdowne Ave., 19131
- Belfield Pool — 2109 W. Chew Ave., 19138
- Cruz Playground — 1431 6th St., 19122
- Dendy Pool — 1501-39 N. 10th St., 19122
- Gathers Pool — 2501 Diamond St., 19121
- Shuler Pool — 3000 N. 27th St., 19132
- Stinger Square — 1400 S. 32nd St., 19146
- Tustin Pool — 5901 W. Columbia Ave., 19151
