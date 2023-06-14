Donate

All of Philadelphia’s public pools to open this summer, more than 340 lifeguards ready to go

The city pushed to hire 400 lifeguards ahead of the pools opening. Parks and Recreation leaders say staggered schedules will allow for more lifeguards to finish training.

Kids playing in the pool

O’Connor Pool in the Fitler Square neighborhood is one of many Philly public pool where kids and families cooled off on July 21, 2022. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Philadelphia will open all public pools this summer, although the opening dates will be staggered due to the current number of lifeguards.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department announced Tuesday all 61 pools will open this year, last year, only 47 were able to open because of staffing issues. Parks and Rec made a push to hire 400 lifeguards ahead of the summer, offering up to $1,000 for people who submitted applications.

During an interview at the East Passyunk Recreation Center, Parks and Recreation Deputy Commissioner Bill Salvatore said while openings are staggered, the ongoing classes to train lifeguards will ensure things are heading in the right direction.

“I know the last time we checked, we had over 340 lifeguards ready to go,” Salvatore said. “Another 20 or 30, if they come through these classes, or even another class in the next week or so, we’ll be feeling really good.”

This is all despite a national lifeguard shortage, which Salvatore said is a testament to the Parks and Rec team.

“A great plan only works when it’s executed by great people,” Salvatore said. “Our communications team is always there pushing from behind for us. Our program staff are out there beating the hedges finding staff. You know, so you come up with a plan, you put it into action, you have the people that do it, and this is the result you get.”

Pool schedules will vary based on available staffing, and in some areas, pools located close to each other will operate on a split schedule.

Free swim lessons will be offered across the city’s pools, and mandatory swim lessons will be held for more than 6,000 summer campers.

The opening schedule is available below.

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023

WEEK OF JUNE 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023

WEEK OF JUNE 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023

Monday, July 2, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Pools expected to open after July 5, 2023

