Philadelphia’s Parks and Recreation Department is seeking 400 people to join their lifeguard force to protect swimmers in their pools this year.

Bill Salvatore, of the Department of Parks and Recreation, said the department could only train about 250 people to take care of the city’s pools last year, so they are recruiting early this year to train more people for the job.

“The primary way that we recruit is really hyperlocal,” Salvatore said. “We rely on our leaders in our facilities to recruit from the neighborhood. And then we also do citywide recruitment efforts.”