Don’t throw away that broken item. A coalition of Philly volunteers will help you fix it

Sometimes, things break. But that shouldn’t necessarily mean an automatic trip to the trash can.

Some things — as a Philly-based group seeks to teach residents — can be mended or fixed.

A collective of about 175 volunteers, Philly Fixers Guild stands ready to help you and your (broken) things, by teaching you how to repair instead of replace.

“Our overall goal is to reduce waste and enable people to not have to throw things out so they don’t have to buy new stuff all the time when something stops working,” said Ben Davis, a co-founder of the Fixers Guild, along with Holly Logan.

The guild partners with NextFab, a network of maker spaces throughout Philadelphia, to host Mini Repair Fairs. On the second Thursday of each month, the guild sets up shop at 1800 North American St. in North Philly, and guests arrive with all sorts of items, ranging from electronics and clothes to family heirlooms.

Visitors can bring any item that’s broken, damaged, or disassembled to the Repair Fair, so long as it can be carried through the door, said Davis.

Davis and Logan started the guild back in 2014 as part of a larger neighborhood effort in Fishtown to be more sustainable. Davis was inspired after reading an article about repair organizations — they exist all over the world, from Washington D.C. to India. After taking a pandemic hiatus for the last two years, the collective began hosting events again in September 2022.

“Our hope is that people will at least take away from our events the fact that something can be repaired,” Davis said. “Maybe they have their friend fix it, maybe they take it to a local repair shop or a hardware store.” The point is to try, but sometimes, it can be tricky or downright impossible because of how things are manufactured nowadays, Davis admits.

“The problem that we see in our modern manufacturing reality is that a lot of things are designed to fail … and it doesn’t necessarily have to be that way,” said Davis.

Sometimes parts aren’t replaceable because of the way they are built or designed. This is a larger issue due to the way modern devices and appliances are manufactured, and it has inspired a growing Right to Repair movement.

Despite such challenges, volunteers at the Repair Fairs always attempt to find a solution.