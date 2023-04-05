The city of Philadelphia is still hoping to find enough people to staff the maximum number of pools this summer. Last year, swimmers were able to visit just 47 pools due to a shortage of lifeguards.

Deputy Parks and Recreation Commissioner Bill Salvatore said 62 pools could be opened this year, but only if they have enough lifeguards to staff them.

“We’re working really hard in Philadelphia to get our pools open, but we need staff to do it,” Salvatore said. “We felt those effects last year, not being able to open all our pools. But we’re really confident with things we put in place this year to be able to open all available pools.”