Got a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

As a heat wave continues to bake the Philadelphia region, a community pool in one of the city’s hottest neighborhoods is still closed.

City officials said earlier this summer the Hunting Park Recreation Center pool would open the week of July 11. This would have already made it one of the last pools to open this summer.

But as the city declared a heat health emergency this week due to scorching temperatures stretching through the weekend, the pool stayed closed.

The problem: the pool’s mechanical building was deemed structurally unsound and in need of major repairs.

“It’s bad because we got to come out of our community system to go somewhere else that we don’t know how the rules are,” said Maritza Figueroa, a Hunting Park resident who spoke to WHYY News through the window of a car, air conditioning blasting, with two kids in the back seat. “We take them to sprinklers, to the pool, fire hydrant — wherever we see something, we just hurry up and get there.”