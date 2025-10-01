Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Oak Lane Library was supposed to host the Free Library of Philadelphia’s annual summer reading challenge, provide free lunches for kids, and be available as a cooling center this past summer.

But none of that happened, because a coil in the library’s air conditioner broke. The library closed its doors to patrons in early June.

With just fans running, the temperature inside the building — which is more than a century old — climbed past 90 degrees Fahrenheit, said branch manager Catherine Collins, who continued offering book pickups throughout the summer.

“It was extremely hot,” Collins said.

Because of the age of the building’s air conditioner, the replacement coil needed to be custom-made, Collins said. But when the part came in the following month, it was broken. The Free Library ordered a replacement part, which was successfully installed in August. The Oak Lane branch’s roof was then replaced, and the library finally reopened in September.