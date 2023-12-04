Struggling to pay your heating bill in Pa.? This program could help

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Many Pennsylvanians struggle to pay their utility bills.

So far this year, hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians have had their electric or gas service shut off.

With temperatures dropping, many households are seeing higher energy bills. But help is available for families living on low incomes — through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.

“By the time a person finishes paying their mortgage or their rent, putting food on the table, clothing their children with just the basics, there’s just no more money left,” said Adrienne Hughes, who helps people apply for energy assistance through the We Never Say Never Neighborhood Energy Center in Philly. “A LIHEAP grant is so needed, because every little bit helps.”

What is LIHEAP?

LIHEAP is a federal program, administered at the state level, that helps low-income families pay their winter heating bills — and in some cases, cool their homes in the summer.

Families can get two types of grants through LIHEAP: “cash” and “crisis.”

Cash grants, ranging from $300 to $1,000, are sent directly to your utility company or fuel provider and show up as a credit on your bill. Households are limited to one cash grant per heating season. An unpaid heating bill is not required.