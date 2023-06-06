Some Pa. residents can get free air conditioners this summer

Thousands of Pennsylvanians could get free air conditioners this summer with federal utility assistance money traditionally used for heating.

It’s the second summer the state is using its Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) money to fund installation, repair or replacement of air conditioning units.

“We’re just trying to keep up with climate change,” said Steve Luxton, CEO of the Energy Coordinating Agency, one of two local weatherization agencies that administer LIHEAP funds in Philadelphia. “Making sure that folks are not just comfortable but safe in their homes.”

Jump down to learn whether you qualify for free air conditioners and how to apply.

Around the world, human-caused climate change is making heat waves more dangerous. Philadelphia summers have already gotten hotter, and heat is not distributed evenly in the city.

The annual number of cooling degree days, a measure that reflects how long the outside temperature is above 65 degrees to illustrate air conditioning needs, in Philadelphia has trended up over the last five decades, according to an analysis by the nonprofit Climate Central. Going back to 1874, seven of the 10 years with the most cooling degree days in Philly have occurred since 2010, the group found. In the last 10 years, Philly has experienced 27% more cooling degree days than it did in the 1970s.

Many families in Philly live in old brick row houses, which can feel like brick ovens in the summer, Luxton said. Last year, at least seven Philadelphians died from heat-related causes.

“When I first got into this industry, [air conditioning] … was looked at as non-essential or non-critical, unlike heating,” Luxton said. “But I’m glad to see that the thinking has changed.”

States are increasingly using federal utility assistance dollars to help low-income families afford air conditioning, said Mark Wolfe, director of the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, which represents the state officials that distribute LIHEAP funds. But going forward, more funding for cooling assistance is needed, he said.

In a typical year, hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians get help paying their winter heating bills, fixing or replacing their heaters, buying fuel, or weatherizing their homes through LIHEAP. But until last year, the state had no focused effort to use this federal money to meet cooling needs during the summer.

Last summer, the state rolled out a pilot program to use some of this money to provide or repair air conditioning units for LIHEAP or weatherization recipients. More than 2,000 households received assistance, according to the state Department of Community & Economic Development, which runs the pilot program.

The state is repeating the pilot program this summer, and extending the dates from May 1 to August 31. Officials expect it to serve more families.

“We’re still calling it a pilot, because we’re still trying to work out the kinks,” said Kathryn Rulli, deputy director of Weatherization Assistance and Whole Home Repairs Programs in the Department of Community & Economic Development. “Beginning it earlier this year, we felt we’d have a stronger use of the funds.”