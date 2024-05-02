Federal money will help prepare 2 Philly bridges for climate-driven floods

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Federal money is coming to Philadelphia to rebuild two bridges over the Wissahickon Creek in Northwest Philly to help them withstand the pressures of traffic and increased flooding.

The projects are part of a nationwide grant program to shore up roads and bridges against the impacts of human-caused climate change.

“Whether it’s the fury of floods, or now unsustainable precipitation patterns, drought parching the west, wildfires — we see the risks … across the country,” said National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi during a press event in Northwest Philly Wednesday. “The good news is that we know how to … build the infrastructure we need to keep people safe.”

The Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation, or PROTECT grant program, has awarded over $829 million to projects across 37 states over the last two fiscal years. It’s funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Pennsylvania is receiving two grants. More than $14 million will go to the city of Philadelphia for the renovation of the Valley Green Road Bridge in Wissahickon Valley Park and the Bells Mill Bridge near Morris Arboretum, both of which were built in the 1800s and are in “poor condition,” according to city officials. PennDOT will also receive over $6 million to increase the height of a floodwall in downtown Pittsburgh that stops the Monongahela River from flooding I-376.

Delaware will get over $15 million to elevate Route 9, where it crosses Blackbird Creek near Townsend. Higher water levels in the area due to sea level rise disrupt travel on the road “daily,” according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

New Jersey is not receiving any money in the first round of grants.

In the northeastern United States, increased flood risk is among the biggest impacts of climate change. Heavy rain is becoming more frequent and intense, and sea level rise is causing more sunny-day flooding in coastal areas.