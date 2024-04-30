From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

SEPTA released a final proposal for its Bus Revolution project on Monday. It could be voted on by the transit authority’s board as soon as next month.

The new network would offer 30% more frequent routes and “deliver a simplified bus network,” according to a release. It’s faced more than 200 public meetings and multiple delays, as well as criticism over the years due to many planned route cuts.

While the proposal would make bus arrivals more frequent by following direct routes, some riders could be at a disadvantage as the proposed changes would require them to travel longer distances to reach their bus stops.

SEPTA CEO Leslie Richards said the updated routes would improve access to “our families, friends, healthcare, jobs, education, and places of worship.”

“We have worked closely with City Council and our riders, operators, and stakeholders for more than two years to deliver a plan that will make our bus network more frequent, reliable, and accessible across the entire region,” Richards said in the release. “As we work toward implementation, we will continue to listen to our riders and stakeholders to ensure that our network provides equitable access for all.”