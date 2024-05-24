From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

SEPTA’s board has approved the Bus Revolution plan, which will dramatically overhaul the transit network throughout the Philadelphia metro area starting next summer.

SEPTA says the new network will offer 30% more frequent routes and “deliver a simplified bus network.” The number of routes will be trimmed from 125 to 106, while increasing buses for frequent bus routes.

Multiple routes will be discontinued. While the plan could make bus arrivals more frequent by following more direct routes, some riders may have to travel longer distances to reach their bus stops. New bus routes will also be created.

It took more than two years for the plan to get approval after multiple delays and pushback from unhappy riders, including residents in Manayunk and Roxborough during early proposals by SEPTA.

Here are some of the notable discontinued routes in the Bus Revolution plan:

Route 30 from 30th Street Station to the 69th Street Transportation Center will be combined with Route 43.

Route 47M. Riders are advised to take Route 47 instead.

Route 62 from Ninth and Market streets to Andorra. Riders are advised to take Routes 61, 27 and 9 to travel between Roxborough, Manayunk and Center City.

Route 78 from Cornwells Heights Station in Bucks County to Eighth and Market streets. Riders are advised to take the Regional Rail Trenton Line, Route 129 or the Bristol-Croydon-Cornwells Heights On-Demand service.