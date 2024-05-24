SEPTA’s board of directors approves Bus Revolution, set to go into effect next summer
Portions of the new network, which trims the number of routes from 125 to 106, will launch on June 1, 2025, and continue through the fall.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
SEPTA’s board has approved the Bus Revolution plan, which will dramatically overhaul the transit network throughout the Philadelphia metro area starting next summer.
SEPTA says the new network will offer 30% more frequent routes and “deliver a simplified bus network.” The number of routes will be trimmed from 125 to 106, while increasing buses for frequent bus routes.
Multiple routes will be discontinued. While the plan could make bus arrivals more frequent by following more direct routes, some riders may have to travel longer distances to reach their bus stops. New bus routes will also be created.
It took more than two years for the plan to get approval after multiple delays and pushback from unhappy riders, including residents in Manayunk and Roxborough during early proposals by SEPTA.
Here are some of the notable discontinued routes in the Bus Revolution plan:
Route 30 from 30th Street Station to the 69th Street Transportation Center will be combined with Route 43.
Route 47M. Riders are advised to take Route 47 instead.
Route 62 from Ninth and Market streets to Andorra. Riders are advised to take Routes 61, 27 and 9 to travel between Roxborough, Manayunk and Center City.
Route 78 from Cornwells Heights Station in Bucks County to Eighth and Market streets. Riders are advised to take the Regional Rail Trenton Line, Route 129 or the Bristol-Croydon-Cornwells Heights On-Demand service.
Many of the lettered routes will also be replaced:
The G will be replaced by Route 63 stretching from Lankenau Medical Center to Overbrook Station and Pier 70 Walmart.
The H will be replaced by Route 71 going between the Cheltenham and Ogontz Loop to the intersection of Erie Avenue and Broad Street by Temple University Hospital.
The J will be replaced by Route 41 looping between the intersection of West Chelten Avenue and Wissahickon Avenue in Northwest Philadelphia to the intersection of Richmond Street and Orthodox Street located in the River Wards.
The K will be replaced by Route 26, which will go from Wissahickon Transit Center to Frankford Transit Center.
The L will be replaced by Route 51, which will go through Chestnut Hill to Olney Transit Center and Plymouth Meeting Mall.
The R will be replaced by Route 82, taking riders from Wissahickon Transit Center to Frankford Transit Center.
The XH will be replaced by Route 81 going from the Cheltenham and Ogontz Loop to the intersection of Erie Avenue and Broad Street in North Philadelphia.
On-Demand Zones for bus service will replace multiple bus routes in the Philadelphia suburbs, including Routes 78, 90, 92, 120, 128, 132, 133 and 206. Vehicles for the new service are expected to be delivered this winter. Criticism of the microtransit plan suggests ridership would drop further, and it could end up costing SEPTA more money.
Routes 4, 6, 16, 21, 23, 29, 32, 39, 47, 54, 56, 57, 59, 66, 75, 109, 135, BLVDDIR and LUCY will see no changes.
Portions of the new network will launch June 1, 2025, and will continue through the fall.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.