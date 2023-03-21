SEPTA’s proposed “Bus Revolution” announced last fall was met with opposition from riders unhappy with the changes in routes. At the time, the plan called for reducing the agency’s bus service from 125 routes to 99.

In multiple public hearings, the agency got resistance from riders who didn’t want to see their routes moved or eliminated. That opposition was joined by members of City Council who called for SEPTA to make changes to the plan.

Dan Nemiroff, who heads up the bus route redesign effort for SEPTA, believes they have redone the redo in a way that will make many more people happy.

“I think what people will see is a network that’s a bit more familiar to them,” Nemiroff said. “We’d implemented a new system that called for more transferring this was something that people provided more feedback on and we re-instituted those direct connections that people have today”