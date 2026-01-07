From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A massive retail footprint located on Chestnut Street in Center City has hit the market, opening the door for a suitable investor to lock up a piece of real estate spread across two skyscrapers.

As reported by the Philadelphia Business Journal, The Shops at Liberty Place is being pitched as “one of Philadelphia’s premier shopping corridors” with more than 147,000 square feet of retail space. The listing from ​​Jones Lang LaSalle Americas does not include a price.

Part of the pitch centers on the amount of foot traffic near One and Two Liberty Place, which spans across 3 million square feet of office and residential space. The listing says commuter and visitor traffic “has exceeded 5.1 million annual visitors in recent years.”

The property lies on one of “Philadelphia’s most highly trafficked intersections” with more than 14,000 vehicles driving through each day.

According to the Business Journal, The Shops at Liberty Place has an occupancy rate of 78% with more than 30 tenants, including Bloomingdale’s and Puttshack, while businesses such as Auntie Anne’s and Subway occupy the food court.