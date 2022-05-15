Opinion: ‘On-demand’ bus service won’t do the job in the suburbs

The only reason why ACTransit has higher ridership, compared to other microtransit pilots, is because a majority of passengers board the bus when it returns to the BART station every 30-60 minutes like a normal bus. However, most of those same riders never reserved a ride to get to the station. Switching fixed routes to microtransit has always been a gamble for hypothetical new riders at the expense of current riders. It’s doubtful that the people pushing hardest for microtransit will be selling their cars to become one of its new riders.

Just because SEPTA’s current suburban bus network is more efficient than microtransit doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement. The only part of microtransit that actually saved money was switching to cutaway minibuses, which have lower operating and licensing costs than conventional 40-foot buses, or even SEPTA’s current fleet of 30-foot buses. it would make sense to run more, smaller vehicles along fixed routes.

Nearly 20 years ago, Translink, Metro Vancouver’s transit agency, did exactly this with its lowest ridership suburban buses. Dubbed “Community Shuttle Routes”, these buses, at 30 minute or better frequencies, currently provide last-mile connections from major transit hubs and service to rural and indigenous neighborhoods. Boarding and fare payment works exactly like any other bus, and riders can make free and seamless transfers to any other mode of transit.

After 20 years in service, these routes have served more passengers at a lower cost per rider. For comparison, both AC Transit’s Flex in the Castro Valley, CA and Translink’s Community Shuttle Route 147 in the South Slope section of Burnaby, BC, provide last-mile connections between rapid transit and comparably low-density suburbs at nearly the same labor costs. Yet, Translink’s fixed Route 147 moves 57 riders in its busiest revenue hour, while the ACTransit’s microtransit Flex only moved 7.

In virtually every environment and by every metric, microtransit is far worse than fixed route transit. Despite claims that public transit agencies need to run microtransit to combat falling ridership, no North American transit agency that has implemented it has seen an increase in ridership. And among every North American metro area with increasing transit ridership, none of them implemented microtransit.

At the Philly Transit Riders Union, we know that we can’t expand public transit with apps and algorithms. Expanded public transit means predictable and frequent routes operated by well paid, unionized transit workers. If SEPTA wants to improve suburban service, they should plan to run minibuses on fixed routes, which, unlike microtransit, have a proven track record of attracting riders. In the meantime, we’ll be asking riders if they want their buses replaced with “microtransit”– a service that’s harder to use and more expensive to operate. To find out what SEPTA’s proposed changes might mean for you, call or text the riders union at 267-313-6060 or email org@phillytru.org.

Patrick Garraud, a regular transit rider, is a resident of Lower Bucks County and a member of the Coordinating Committee for the Philadelphia Transit Riders Union.