From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Pennsylvanians will no longer be prohibited from hunting and trapping on Sundays.

Gov. Josh Shapiro signed a bill into law Wednesday, repealing what he deemed an “outdated” ban and giving the Pennsylvania Game Commission power to manage hunting seasons. The bill also further regulates trespassing on private property.

“It is a smart change that puts the decision making about Pennsylvania’s hunting seasons squarely in the hands of the experts of the Game Commission and those who know our game populations best,” Shapiro said at a signing ceremony in Harrisburg.

Prior to the passage of House Bill 1431, Pennsylvania banned people from hunting on Sundays with the exception of coyotes, crows and foxes during open seasons and three Sundays in the fall. Shapiro called the old policy a “relic.” It was seen as one of Pennsylvania’s remaining “blue laws.” These laws originate from statutes promoting rest on Sundays — a day of religious observance.

“It’s a ban that well outlived its usefulness,” said Steve Smith, executive director of the state Game Commission. “It’s a ban that was an obstacle to how we could manage wildlife. To put it in perspective, up until today, up until when this bill takes effect, 47 other states had more opportunities to hunt on Sundays than in Pennsylvania.”