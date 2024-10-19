From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In the early hours of a crisp fall morning, several novice and experienced hunters gathered at John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge for the Mentored Deer Archery Hunt. The annual event spans four separate weekends and brings together aspiring and professional archers for a controlled hunt that regulates the deer population at the Tinicum refuge.

“We didn’t feel as though people in urban areas had as much opportunity to hunt,” manager Lamar Gore said, explaining the motivation behind the program.

“This is our fifth year running this program and it’s growing each year,” he said.

The program is free and co-run by John Heinz, the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) and the National Deer Association (NDA). Participants are taught about deer biology and habitat, hunting safety rules and ethics, crossbow tips, field game care and meat processing. Archers also learn about the history of conservation hunting and how to make a successful, “ethical” shot by aiming at the right spot on a deer’s body.

“I personally was kind of a late onset hunter and I know the challenges that you can have getting into hunting and it’s really special to be able to share that with other people,” said Evan Mock, PGC Hunting and Trapping Management Technician.

John Heinz has allowed controlled archery hunting since 2019. Prospective hunters have to participate in a lottery and secure an antlerless deer license from the PGC through a lottery system. They must also obtain several “red tags” which allows them to hunt for deer control purposes. The season begins in October and goes through January.

“We clearly have a habitat and a wildlife management goal, and we have too big of a deer population and we have to lower that population either through hunting or through sharp shooting,” Gore said.

As part of the program, experienced hunters accompany mentees to camouflaged tents, also known as “blinds,” installed throughout the refuge, where they sit and wait with their crossbows for their target. Sometimes, the wait can be hours or days. When participants successfully snag a deer, they wait for officials to track it and transport the deer to be processed for meat.

The Friends of Heinz Refuge pay the fees for each participant’s first deer “from field to fork,” Gore said.