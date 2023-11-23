Shopping? Take a hike! Philly has options to get outside on Black Friday

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Black Friday may be the biggest shopping day of the year, but what if you don’t want to spend the day spending money. What else is there?

This region has 800 miles of trails, according to the Greater Philadelphia Trails Network. Several organizations are suggesting folks take a hike on Black Friday.

Friends of the Wissahickon has programmed a 5-mile stroll through scenery that has made the Wissahickon Valley famous on television, movies, paintings, and literature. Spots such as the Wissahickon Memorial Bridge, where a car famously blew out in the 1981 film “Blow Out” with John Travolta; Forbidden Drive where “Queer Eye” host Karamo Brown led a wellness walk in season five; the Wissahickon Creek as painted by John Moran, who was better known for his Western landscapes but gave the Wissahickon a romantic rendering at least three times.

The Wissahickon Valley was also immortalized by Kate Winslet as Mare Sheehan, seen fishing at Magargee Dam in the 2021 HBO show “Mare of Easttown,” and in 1844 Edgar Allen Poe devoted an entire essay to describing the natural beauty of a “Morning on the Wissahiccon.”

This is the second cultural walk through the valley coordinated by Friends of the Wissahickon. Trail ambassadors Jean McWilliams and Lisa Kleiman devised a similar one in the spring.

“As we were researching the cultural effects of the Wissahickon on American pop culture, we found that there was so much, too much to include in just a single walk,” Kleiman said. “So we’re coming up on part two.”

This is the first time the Friends of the Wissahickon has programmed a guided walk on Black Friday. Which is fine with McWilliams, who said she never shops on the biggest retail day of the year.

“I don’t think we had any strong anti-commercial feelings here,” McWilliams said. “We wanted to offer people an alternative, to do something that was fun and engaging.”

The outdoor gear company REI has made a commitment to close all of its retail operations on Black Friday, in response to the “mass consumption and stress that comes with Black Friday.” Instead it launched a campaign called OptOutside, encouraging people to spend the day outdoors.