The first voice heard in the first episode of “Art Outside,” WHYY’s new podcast about urban street art, is intentionally distorted.

It’s the voice of the street artist known as Kid Hazo, which the producers have disguised with a digital sound filter. Kid Hazo’s work often spoofs corporate branding, law enforcement, and politics. It can be funny, provocative, and clever. One of his more popular pieces was his first: He made oversized Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) parking tickets and put them on the windshields of illegally parked PPA cars.

But because Kid Hazo’s work sometimes occurs on public signage or private advertising, his work can also be considered illegal. Disguising his voice allows him to avoid prosecution. He said anonymity gives his work a certain “mystique.”

“I just wanted to focus on a mysterious artist, not focus on the person,” he said in the podcast. “It’s a lot more fun to focus on the art then have people worry about who I am, what I sound like, what I look like.”

“Art Outside” is a five-episode podcast with each episode running about 20 minutes. Each focuses on a single artist in conversation with host Conrad Benner, a public art curator and creator of the popular Philadelphia street art blog Streets Dept.

The guest lineup — Kid Hazo, El Toro, Symone Salib, Busta, and Nile Livingston — includes artists who make work on commission for institutions like Mural Arts Philadelphia, and artists who work independently, often without permission.

“I call it ‘non-commissioned,’” Benner said. “A lot of the artists, maybe even most of the artists working today, find these empty spaces: You’ll see the backs of street signs, construction walls, abandoned buildings where, as a society, we’ve just decided, ‘That’s okay. We like art there.’”

While defacing public and private property is illegal (originally, the celebrated Mural Arts Philadelphia organization started out as the Anti-Graffiti Network), in many places a well-composed piece is informally accepted, even revered. Graffiti artists like Banksy and Shepherd Fairy are considered heroes by many.

Philadelphia is seen as the birthplace of modern graffiti, when the artist known as Cornbread began spray painting his name on walls in the 1960s. It’s also known as the City of Murals for its more than 4,000 murals in public places.