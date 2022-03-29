Early on a recent Sunday morning, about a dozen people gathered at FDR Park in South Philadelphia to go bird-watching.

Most of them were new to birding. Many did not have their own binoculars. They got a lot of help from their guide, Jason Hall, who distributed loaner binoculars to anyone who needed them. He immediately set up his spotting scope in the parking lot so everyone could get a close look at the large black-backed seagull perched on the roof of the Boathouse.

They walked through the FDR meadows, what used to be a golf course now overgrown into a wild, marshy haven for hungry birds. He told everyone to keep a sharp eye on a very active brown creeper in a nearby tree.

“On this branch right above me. Just look for motion,” he said. “There he goes! He just flew a little bit. Look! He went over there. He’s at the bottom of the trunk.”

This is In Color Birding, a group meant for Black birders. As it happens, the group gathered on this day is mostly white. Other walks are exclusively for Black participants. On the surface it resembles any other guided birding walk, until Hall paused to offer some wisdom on watching a bird eat.

“If you stick around and you’re patient, you get this intimate view of what the bird’s life is like. If it’s doing that stuff in front of you, number one: You should be thankful,” he said. “Number two: That means you’re entering that bird space in a way that is appropriate because you’re not scaring it off. It’s still eating its food, right?”

“Think about that as we enter spaces with people that maybe are not like us. They’re different from us, right? Is their reaction giving us a clue that we are entering their space inappropriately? And how can we correct ourselves?,” he continued before turning to keep walking down the path. “I didn’t mean to get too deep. Let’s keep looking at birds.”

Hall, who is Black, started In Color Birding a year ago because, historically, bird-watching has been an activity predominantly taken up by affluent white men. He created the group to guide Black people into outdoor spaces where they otherwise may not feel welcome. Hall mentioned the incident in New York where a woman called the police on a Black man bird-watching in Central Park.