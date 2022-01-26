Controversial proposal would lift limits on horseshoe crab harvesting in the Delaware Bay

The revised framework makes several changes. For example, previous population models for horseshoe crabs and red knots were largely based on their health and development taken from the literature that was not always specific to Delaware Bay. Now both species have population models based on data collected in the region over the past few decades.

A tentative base run of the revised framework — which will be updated following Wednesday’s meeting — found that the recommended harvest in 2019 would have been 499,939 male and 138,243 female horseshoe crabs under the new system.

The revised framework makes several advancements in understanding populations, reads a public document explaining the changes. In it, the commission contends that “the intent of ensuring that the abundance of horseshoe crabs does not become a factor limiting the population growth of red knots” remains intact.

But New Jersey Audubon’s Mizrahi calls the decision “inappropriate and misguided,” and believes it was made “behind the curtain” without stakeholder input.

“We urge the commission to reconsider and delay any vote to approve or adopt the framework and organize a stakeholder process that’s consistent with the way the whole framework was developed a decade ago,” he said.

A spokesperson for the commission in an email said that following Wednesday’s meeting, its management board will “consider initiating a public process to explore what changes, if any, should be made to the horseshoe crab management program.”

In the meantime, Delaware Audubon is researching legal options, and is urging the state to follow New Jersey’s footsteps and enact a moratorium on horseshoe crab harvesting.

Delaware state Sen. Stephanie Hansen said she’s asked the state’s Department of Natural Resources for more data on the issue, and will schedule a meeting with stakeholders.

She said she believes a revision to the commission’s framework is premature, because more data is needed to ensure horseshoe populations are healthy enough to expand harvesting.

Hansen, too, has written a letter to the commissioners urging them to delay the matter until 2021 data is collected on the number and the body weight of red knots on the Delaware Bay, as well as mortality rates for horseshoe crabs used for biomedical purposes in states that allow it.

“We do have an industry here in Delaware that relies on horseshoe crabs as bait, and so we want to make sure that we’re sensitive to that industry. But … horseshoe crabs are incredibly important for two other really important reasons,” Hansen said.

She noted that horseshoe crab blood has been critical to the development of COVID-19 vaccines and wants to know how that has impacted the local population.

“And how has the amount of horseshoe crab eggs increased, or has it increased, so that we’re able to support the threatened red knots?” she said. “So that along with being harvested for bait, along with being discarded in the process of fishing for other catches in the Atlantic, these are all things that affect the number of horseshoe crabs that we currently have and depress that number. And we don’t have that [2021] data right now. That’s why I think that it is premature for the commission to right now be considering lifting restrictions on horseshoe crab harvest.”