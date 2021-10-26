On a windy summer night in Ocean City, Suzanne Hornick stood in the sand below the boardwalk’s Music Pier gazing out at the Atlantic Ocean.

“I used to dive off this,” she said, “Into what was 10 feet of water, at least I hope it was 10 feet. Yeah, I was the bad girl.”

Hornick grew up here, married, had her kids, and she loves living in Ocean City.

“We have a parade once a month,” she said, “and if we can’t find a reason, we’ll make one up, like the Doo Dah Parade. Come for that. That’s fun. It’s to celebrate the end of tax season, and it’s also the largest basset hound parade in the country. People come from all over the country to march their basset hound down the Boardwalk, usually in costume.”

In a way, Hornick still is the bad girl. She’s gotten kicked out of city council meetings while pushing Ocean City officials to act on flooding from sea level rise. She started a group called Ocean City Flooding, which uses citizen science to track local climate change impact and pushes for infrastructure to prevent flooding. She knows burning fossil fuels is an existential threat to her life on one of New Jersey’s thin, barrier reef islands — hemmed in on one side by an ever-encroaching ocean and on the other by a tidal back bay where development has crept over wetlands, nature’s flood plain. And yet, she’s now fighting a key component of President Joe Biden’s plan to tackle climate change — massive offshore wind farms.

“When I first heard about it, in my imagination, it was just going to be one or two, similar to what they have off Block Island [in Rhode Island],” Hornick said. “And I thought, well, if it’s good for the earth and it’s going to be good for the environment, then we should think about doing it. And then I started to research it, and I found out that it’s not what it’s promised. And the magnitude of the project is such that I believe it will devastate our coastline.”

The Biden administration has opened up the East Coast to massive commercial offshore wind farms, stretching from Massachusetts down to North Carolina, with a goal of developing 30,000 megawatts of wind power nationwide by 2030. New Jersey has staked its claim to lead the nation in this push to tackle climate change. Gov. Phil Murphy has committed the state to developing 7,500 megawatts of offshore wind by 2035. It’s part of the state’s overall goal of 100% clean energy by 2050.

At least one wind farm could be visible from Ocean City. A planned high-voltage electric cable will carry the wind energy beneath the island to a substation at the former B.L. England coal power plant in Upper Township.

Current plans include three lease areas in New Jersey, encompassing 344,000 acres with a grid of several hundred turbines that could power 1.2 million homes and make the state the largest leasing area yet.

But that’s just the beginning.

The federal Bureau of Ocean and Energy Management announced this year an additional eight leases to be auctioned off farther out to sea between Long Island and Cape May. It’s a multimillion-dollar investment that a recent study says will result in more than $100 billion in new business along a supply chain.

To Hornick, it’s an untested boondoggle, one that she said could damage a fragile ecosystem, affect fertile fishing grounds, kill off endangered species and drive away tourists who want to see a horizon free of human intervention and industry. She said it will permanently alter the ocean as she knows and loves it.

“It’s like a painting — if God could paint, that would be what he would paint,” she said. “And the stars come out, and it’s just so pretty, and to have that lit up like an industrial park is going to be a nightmare. It’ll change everything and not in a good way, for no good reason.”

The poles, or monopoles driven into the seabed will be 35 feet in diameter, rising 80 stories tall, with 350-foot blades. They will be surrounded by hard structures that had never before existed off the Jersey coast. Hornick worries the construction noise and vibrations will damage marine mammals like dolphins, who depend on echolocation to navigate. And the wind farms could jeopardize the survival of the endangered Atlantic right whale; fewer than 400 are alive today. The Jersey Shore’s fisheries are also worried the wind farms would limit fishing areas and could permanently reduce their catch.