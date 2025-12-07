Ocean City’s beach trees grow into a shoreline tradition
Dozens of Christmas trees are rising from the sand, a tradition that began with one tree in 2019 and has grown into a community-wide holiday ritual. Here's where to find them.
A few moms in Ocean City, New Jersey, were sitting at the town skatepark, watching their children ride, when they decided to buy a tree and take holiday photos on the beach in 2019.
What began as one tree to brighten spirits turned into a dozen Christmas trees lining the shores from one end of the island to the other, while sprouting a new holiday tradition.
Every November since 2020, Sue McElwee has visited the Eisele’s Tree Farm and picked a tree with wide spacing between the branches so it can handle the wind and salt air. Her children and other locals help carry it down to the beach the Saturday before Thanksgiving. Through the season, which stretches a little past New Year’s Day, neighbors stop by to straighten ornaments, add shells and keep the place tidy. When the trees’ time on the beach is over, they get donated to the animals at the Funny Farm Rescue, where the caretakers say there is something about the salt in the trees that the animals love.
From one tree to a dozen
McElwee remembers how it all began. She, with the help of several others, carried the first tree to North Street, snapped pictures and chose to leave it behind. McElwee wrote her children’s names on clam shells and arranged them in the sand like a skirt around the base.
Within days, the tree had company. More shells appeared. A family stopped by to explain that leaving a shell with a loved one’s name had given them comfort.
“And that was it, their story stuck with me, and I knew I wanted to continue the tradition of putting a Christmas tree on the beach for years to come,” McElwee said.
The following winter, the idea took off with more than 7,000 shells being left at the tree. With the community emerging from the isolation of Covid, the tree offered a safe, open-air space for people to see one another and share a bit of holiday spirit.
“It gave people a safe place outside to see other people again and to really enjoy and appreciate the simple things like a tree on the beach,” McElwee said.
Melanie Stampone, of Oreland, Pennsylvania, quickly followed the North Street tree with one at the very south end of the island at 55th Street. She liked the idea of a safe outdoor activity that offered hope. The tree moved to its current location on 59th due to beach projects, and is donated yearly from Ponderosa Tree Farm.
There were three trees in 2020. Then, three turned to several trees then into a dozen anchored along the shoreline.
“After watching the North Street tree take off, an idea sparked. I posted asking if anyone wanted to help bring a Queens tree to life on the beach,” said Lisa Walsh, founder of OCNJ Queens-Building Community and Fun. “As we planned, I wanted this tradition to carry purpose. Angels in Motion was introduced so we could pair our holiday joy with meaningful outreach.”
From tributes to pets to nods to conservation, from military remembrance to calls for peace, the Christmas trees rising carry a lot of meaning for the community and visitors.
“The tree seems to center all of us and remind us that we really are very similar in many ways,” said Wendy Smith, who partners with Stampone on tree care. “We donated close to 600 pounds of food from this past weekend to The Ecumenical Council of Ocean City. We will most likely have at least two more donations of this amount in the coming weeks as the bins get filled again.”
Thousands of people have visited the trees over the years. Some are starting new traditions to view all or a few of the trees, then enjoy many of the free activities the city has to offer.
“This is currently a tradition in the making, just being a few years old. It is a fun way to spend time in OC during the holiday season,” said Janice Dickson, from Audubon, New Jersey. “The tree honoring those who have or are currently serving has been put up for several years. My dad served in the military, so I created a shell for the first year and have been putting it up ever since. The more trees that go up, the more fun it is for someone to come down and do a day trip. They can spend time visiting and putting shells on or under all the trees, go have lunch, etc.”
The trees are free to tour and up through the new year. Here is a guide to help you visit them. Every year, community members come up with names for the trees.
- North Street – The original tree that started it all. Find it near the Sand House restaurant this year due to beach replenishment and construction
- 10th Street – Tomato Cage Tree (not a full Christmas tree)
- 11th Street – The Military Tree
- 34th Street – The Memorial Tree; it has a Santa mailbox for letters from kids
- 36th Street – A Residents’ Memorial Tree
- 40th Street – The Driftwood Tree offers something artistry and different
- 50th Street – Sponsored by OCNJ Queens and benefits Angels in Motion
- 59th Street – The Giving Tree – bring nonperishable food for the collection. Bins are by the street entrance.
Some things to remember when you visit.
Go early or go late for the best light
The trees are striking at sunrise or sunset, when the shoreline is quiet and the lights stand out against the sky. The trees are lit, so seeing them at night has its own unique feel.
Bundle up and expect sand to be soft
Many trees are near the beach entrance, but you will have to walk a few feet. Sand can be deep in spots, and wind is common. Layer up. If you don’t want to walk on sand, a few trees can be seen from the boardwalk. Most of the trees are by wheelchair accessible entrances with mats.
Start at the north end and work your way south
Starting at the original North Street tree gives you a sense of how it started and how the tradition grew. Plus you can also check out the Ocean City tree at City Hall on Ninth Street and Asbury Avenue, the festive decorations on Asbury Avenue from Sixth to 14th streets or grab food on the boards. The south-end trees have more space and more community add-ons, like food drives or decorations. This time of year, the meters and city parking lots are free.
Bring or take a shell
Many visitors leave hand-painted or written shells as a way to remember someone or simply add to the display. It is one of the most personal and meaningful parts of the tradition.
Respect the displays and the dunes
The trees are community-built and community-maintained. Visitors help by leaving the space clean, keeping dogs leashed and staying off dune grass.
WHYY News is partnering with independent journalists across New Jersey to spotlight the people, communities, cultures and distinctive places that shape the Garden State. This work is made possible with support from the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation.
