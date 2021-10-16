In a news release about the Saturday event, Julie Slavet, executive director of Tookany/Tacony-Frankford Partnership, said, “We’re dedicated to improving the health of our waterways and of our constituents, and increasing tree canopy is key to this goal.”

Pennypack Creek was one of several creeks that crested their banks in August as the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit this region hard and also caused Schuylkill and Delaware River flooding.

Preventing stormwater runoff from reaching the Delaware helps provide safer water for native wildlife and the city residents for whom the river is a primary source of drinking water.

“I would say, particularly in Northeast Philadelphia, the Delaware River in Philadelphia provides 60% of the city’s drinking water. So having the upside, reducing the pollutants that get into the river, a variety of trees help create a buffer between the city and the river. That really helps us in keeping the river,” Phillips said. “We have monthly cleanup days on the shoreline. You would not believe the number of plastics that we clean up along the shoreline, and just in one year alone we cleaned up 12,000 pounds. It was mostly plastic water bottles. You know, all of that stuff that just gets into our sewer system.”

Trees also keep the city cooler and reduce the urban heat island effect, Phillips said. “Something that Philadelphia definitely is feeling is climate change. We’ve had noticeably hotter summers in the last few decades.”

Since 2017, the Arbor Day Foundation, which bills itself as the largest nonprofit membership organization planting trees, has helped Riverfront North Partnership’s efforts every spring and fall.

“Because of that support, we have plans … by the end of this year for 1,200 trees in Northeast Philadelphia,” Phillips said.

“It is inspiring to see Philadelphia enrich their green spaces and neighborhoods with trees that play an important part in a greener future,” Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation, said in a news release. “The city’s goal to have at least 30% tree canopy cover in each of its neighborhoods by 2025 is commendable, and we are pleased to support them in their efforts.”