Layoffs hit Philly biotech startup after being bought by Big Pharma

At the end of June, the remaining 14 employees inside the Philadelphia-based Tmunity Therapeutics were expected to exit the Center City office of the once-promising biotech startup because their jobs were eliminated, public records show.

That’s because a pharmaceutical giant, which acquired the early-stage company in Philadelphia, had been consolidating its offices and shut down the Tmunity division.

California-based Gilead Sciences, a publicly traded pharmaceutical company, eliminated those positions inside Kite Pharma, its Santa Monica, California — based subsidiary that ran Tmunity, on June 30. Kite has an overarching goal to use cell therapy to treat and cure cancer.

Gilead manufactures its cell therapy products in California, Maryland and the Netherlands, records show. The company is headquartered in Foster City, California, and incorporated in Delaware.

As a publicly traded company, Gilead sells shares of its stock to individual investors, but it’s also part of the S&P 500 — that means individuals who have retirement accounts, whether through pensions or 401(k) retirement plans, may be invested in this business through the index.

Founded in 2015, Tmunity Therapeutics’ manufacturing operation was in East Norriton in the nearby Philadelphia suburb of Montgomery County. When visited by WHYY News, the manufacturing operation sign had changed from Tmunity to Resilience — another biotechnology company.

At its peak, Tmunity appeared to employ dozens of workers in the Philadelphia metro area, but as a private company did not consistently disclose the size of its workforce.

The pharmaceutical company Gilead sells products that treat HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, cancer and inflammation, according to its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission records. One of those specialties includes cell therapy, short for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR T-cell) therapy.

That’s the type of cell-therapy technology deeply researched and developed by University of Pennsylvania faculty and staff. It’s also the biotechnology that federal regulators have required to have a boxed warning label about the “risk of secondary malignancies in patients treated with CAR T-cell therapy” since April 2024.

Gilead warned investors about the risks related with cell therapy commercialization, such as spotty health insurance reimbursement for products like Yescarta and Tecartus — referring to Medicaid, Medicare, Affordable Care Act exchange insurers and private insurance companies.

“A high rate of failure is inherent in the discovery and development of new products and failure can occur at any point in the process including late in the process after substantial investment,” according to the company’s investor disclosure.