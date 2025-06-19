From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia is home to some of the country’s top cancer care centers, but many patients in the city struggle to access preventative care and treatment.

Cancer incidence and mortality rates remain especially high in certain neighborhoods, including Strawberry Mansion, Nicetown-Tioga and Lower Kensington, according to data from Drexel University. These areas also, on average, have more poverty and other cancer risk factors like obesity, smoking, poor diet and alcohol consumption.

Researchers and members of the Philadelphia Communities Conquering Cancer coalition, or PC3, are now focused on improving cancer care communication and coordination by leveraging new partnerships with community organizations and trusted neighborhood messengers.

The coalition is led by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania’s Abramson Cancer Center, Temple University’s Fox Chase Cancer Center and Thomas Jefferson University’s Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“There’s so many people who just don’t have the education about cancer … or just need to hear it from a survivor or need to hear it from someone else that they trust,” said epidemiologist Charnita Zeigler-Johnson. “Getting that information into people’s hands would go so far and make a huge difference.”

Cancer is the second-leading cause of death in Philadelphia after heart disease, according to city reports. Over 2,700 residents died from the disease in 2021, the most recent year of available data.

Lung cancer was the most common, accounting for about one in five cancer deaths in the city. Others suffered from colorectal, breast and prostate cancers.

Zeigler-Johnson, associate director for community outreach and engagement at Fox Chase Cancer Center at Temple Health, works with other coalition researchers at other cancer centers to identify interventions and models that the city could use to reach people in underserved communities.

Part of that work is collaborating with community organizations, the “boots on the ground,” to help bring resources, information and services directly into neighborhoods.