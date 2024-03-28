From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

New cases of colon cancer among older adults have declined over the years, mainly due to better screening techniques. When cancer is detected early, it can often be treated and cured.

But the problem, health experts say, is that many adults who become eligible for routine screening at age 45 don’t get a preventative colonoscopy. By the time someone develops noticeable symptoms of colon or rectal cancer, their disease is already advanced.

Medical providers at Temple Health are working to increase access to all screening options, close racial disparities in outcomes, and reach people who are still being missed in preventative medicine and health care.

“The people we want to especially reach are marginalized individuals,” said Dr. Abraham Ifrah, an internal medicine resident at Temple. “Because they tend to face a lot of significant barriers to accessing this life-saving screening.”

A colonoscopy is the gold standard of screening to detect all stages of colorectal cancer. The test is performed in a hospital or surgery center by a doctor who guides a scope and camera through the colon as they look for polyps and tumors.

The screening also requires people to drink a laxative concoction the day before to clear out their colon. The actual procedure is done under anesthesia, and patients may need some time afterwards to recover.

People who lack transportation, health insurance, and paid time off from their jobs are less likely to seek out or complete the screening process.

That’s why Temple Health experts say they’re boosting awareness about take-home fecal immunochemical tests – FIT for short.