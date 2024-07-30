From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Temple Health in Philadelphia and health insurer Keystone First have reached a new contract deal, avoiding what would have been a major disruption in care for thousands of patients.

A new two-year deal means that all Temple Health hospitals and physicians will remain in-network for people with Keystone First health insurance, which is the largest Medicaid provider in Southeastern Pennsylvania.

The agreement includes higher insurance reimbursements for delivered health care services, “which takes into account the significant cost increases that all health care providers bear for providing the high-quality care and comprehensive services that patients and communities expect and deserve,” Michael Young, Temple Health CEO and president, said in a statement.

The two parties reached an agreement less than a week before their current contract was set to expire after July 31.