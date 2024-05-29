From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia’s busiest children’s hospital and the largest Medicaid health insurance provider in Southeastern Pennsylvania have reached a new contract deal, bringing relief to families and patients.

The agreement guarantees that children with health insurance from two plans under the AmeriHealth Caritas umbrella – Keystone First and AmeriHealth Caritas Pennsylvania – will continue to get treatment and services covered at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia over the next couple years.

This avoids a disruption to insurance coverage and care for thousands of families, especially those who have children with complex and specialized medical needs.

“We are appreciative for the collaboration between teams from both organizations,” CHOP and AmeriHealth Caritas officials said Wednesday in a joint statement. “Providing patients, members, and families with access to high-quality care is a shared priority, and we are proud to continue our efforts to serve our region’s most vulnerable children.”

Keystone First insures more than half of all Medicaid enrollees in southeastern Pennsylvania – nearly 504,000 children and adults, according to state reports. AmeriHealth Caritas Pennsylvania is the largest provider in the Lehigh Valley and Harrisburg area, covering about 39% of enrollees.